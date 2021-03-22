Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Storm Resources (SRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Storm Resources (TSE: SRX):

3/17/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

3/4/2021 – Storm Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.

3/3/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

Storm Resources stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,540. Storm Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29. The company has a market cap of C$341.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1,405.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.31.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

