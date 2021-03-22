Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Storm Resources (SRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Storm Resources (TSE: SRX):
- 3/17/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00.
- 3/4/2021 – Storm Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.
- 3/3/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Storm Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00.
Storm Resources stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,540. Storm Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29. The company has a market cap of C$341.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1,405.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.31.
Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
