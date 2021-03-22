Revain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.09 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Revain has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $5.09 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00051011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00646699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

