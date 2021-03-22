Reviewing Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ambarella alerts:

72.3% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ambarella and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -27.64% -12.74% -10.86% Advantest 18.15% 22.22% 14.56%

Risk & Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ambarella and Advantest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 11 0 2.67 Advantest 0 1 1 1 3.00

Ambarella presently has a consensus target price of $101.58, indicating a potential downside of 4.39%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Advantest.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and Advantest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $228.73 million 16.34 -$44.79 million ($1.33) -79.89 Advantest $2.54 billion 6.41 $492.49 million $2.47 33.99

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantest beats Ambarella on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, drones, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products; and equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in the research and development activities measuring and testing technologies. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Advantest Corporation has collaboration with STMicroelectronics on advanced automated test cell for IC Testing; and partnership with PDF Solutions Inc. for cloud-based software solutions. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.