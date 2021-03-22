Reviewing Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and El Pollo Loco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A El Pollo Loco $442.33 million 1.47 $24.90 million $0.75 23.80

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kona Grill and El Pollo Loco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo Loco 0 2 2 0 2.50

El Pollo Loco has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given El Pollo Loco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A El Pollo Loco 5.32% 11.20% 4.46%

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats Kona Grill on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses 1 restaurant in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

