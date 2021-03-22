Reviewing Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Voyager Therapeutics and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 8 5 0 2.38 AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.54, indicating a potential upside of 115.49%. AlloVir has a consensus price target of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 86.35%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and AlloVir’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $104.39 million 2.10 -$43.60 million ($1.21) -4.81 AlloVir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AlloVir has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voyager Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -60.61% -66.46% -17.92% AlloVir N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats AlloVir on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and alpha-synuclein program for synucleinopathies, Parkinson's disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and multiple system atrophy. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with the University of Massachusetts; and ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

