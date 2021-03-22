REVV Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, REVV has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $111.38 million and $15.73 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00476582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00138285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.19 or 0.00794552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00075148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

