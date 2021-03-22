Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

