RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Edward Joseph Benoit Sells 2,244 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $16,089.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,984 shares in the company, valued at $336,875.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 million, a P/E ratio of -657.00 and a beta of 1.02. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

