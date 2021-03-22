RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

RH (NYSE:RH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $570.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RH traded as high as $533.85 and last traded at $531.60, with a volume of 1105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.61.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 46.4% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RH by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $128,214,000.

The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.86 and a 200 day moving average of $432.66.

About RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

