Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 31,272 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,272 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of TTM Technologies worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 174.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70,812 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.