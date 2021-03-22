Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,876 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Air Lease worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

