Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,091 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of B&G Foods worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in B&G Foods by 79.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in B&G Foods by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in B&G Foods by 345.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 99,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in B&G Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

B&G Foods stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

