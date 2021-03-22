Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,211 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Cohu worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 128,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 103,281 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cohu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

