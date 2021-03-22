Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 339,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,199 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 623,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 255,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 164.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 242,721 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

