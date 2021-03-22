Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,331,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $118.11 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $121.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.09%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

