Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Premier worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Shares of PINC opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

