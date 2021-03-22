Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP opened at $80.50 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

