Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Athene worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $6,454,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Athene by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Athene by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 988,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Athene by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

NYSE:ATH opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

