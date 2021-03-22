Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Primo Water worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

