Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,405 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

