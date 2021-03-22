Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,612 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.39% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

