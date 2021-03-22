Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,189 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $1,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

