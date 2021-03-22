Rhumbline Advisers Buys 36,491 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Hope Bancorp worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 666,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,320,000 after purchasing an additional 465,061 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 365,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 142,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HOPE opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

