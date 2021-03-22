Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Palomar worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth $585,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 41.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 16.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $69.97 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $1,217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $40,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,605,478. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

