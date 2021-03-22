Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.