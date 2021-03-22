Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of The ODP worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The ODP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.