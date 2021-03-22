Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,039 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

