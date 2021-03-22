Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.23 Million Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Tupperware Brands worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $26.68 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,671. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

