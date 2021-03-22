Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.24 Million Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Myriad Genetics worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In related news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

