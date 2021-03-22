Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Rent-A-Center worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after purchasing an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 224,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 241,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

