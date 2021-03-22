Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of American Woodmark worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 8.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $100.25 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

