Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of EnPro Industries worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 306,056 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 148,169 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in EnPro Industries by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 128,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $88.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

