Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Urban Edge Properties worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,013,000 after buying an additional 353,043 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,288 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after buying an additional 2,694,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,739,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.