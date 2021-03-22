Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.40 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,776,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $3,868,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 394,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

