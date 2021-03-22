Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $113.09 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $124.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average is $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.