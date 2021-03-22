Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Novanta worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Novanta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 283,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $132.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

