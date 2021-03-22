Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

