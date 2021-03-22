Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of STAAR Surgical worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $96.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.82 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock valued at $111,138,289. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

