Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Sykes Enterprises worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 139.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39,804 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYKE opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

