Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Triton International worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1,970.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN opened at $57.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.52 million. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,244,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.