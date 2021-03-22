Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

