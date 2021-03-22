Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of First Citizens BancShares worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA stock opened at $834.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $744.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.08 and a 1-year high of $887.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.