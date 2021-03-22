Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 13,392 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of HNI worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,822,000 after buying an additional 208,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HNI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HNI by 51.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 541.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 275,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNI opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. HNI Co. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $43.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNI. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

