Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 15,336 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 81,620 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE:SIG opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

