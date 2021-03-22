Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 17,096 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,569 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of BLMN opened at $28.37 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

