Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,801 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,157 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $109.48 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

