Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,504 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Ambarella worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ambarella by 49.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,212,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $106.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

