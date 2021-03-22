Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,497 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Under Armour worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UA opened at $19.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

