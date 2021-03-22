Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 90 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,177.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $647.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,151.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $986.92.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

