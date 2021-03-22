Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 763,612 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 467,782 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 281,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.14 million. Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

